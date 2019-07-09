Sturm, Ruger & Company recently announced the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition pistol chambered in .45 Auto.

This single-stack SR1911 is built for the highest levels of competition; whether you are a world-class competitor, collector or target shooter who appreciates exceptional firearms, the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 in .45 Auto will not disappoint.

Each slide and frame are hand fitted to ensure that the action is tight, smooth and accurate. The competition barrel featuring a polished throat, fitted barrel lug and target crown is also hand fitted for precise lock-up.

The Custom Shop SR1911 is assembled with only the best components, including the Koenig Shooting Sports low-mass hammer and competition sear, flat-faced match trigger shoe, precision-machined Cylinder & Slide disconnector, forged slide stop, integral plunger tube and hand-tuned sear spring.

The stainless steel frame’s black nitride finish contrasts with the two-tone, hand-polished, stainless and black nitrided slide with distinctive Ruger Custom Shop markings. Textured G10 grips finish off this rugged and reliable match pistol.

"I am excited about this addition to our Custom Shop lineup," said Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig. "Just like its 9mm Luger counterpart, this .45 Auto model is full of industry-leading features and fully machined, hand-fitted parts. A must-have for all 1911 aficionados! I cannot wait to hit the competition circuit with it."

Standard features on the Custom Shop SR1911 Competition pistol include a fiber optic front sight and adjustable serrated rear target sight for match speed and accuracy; undercut trigger guard and beavertail grip safety for a comfortable high hold designed to reduce muzzle flip; and an ambidextrous safety and extended magazine release.

This pistol ships in a waterproof, fitted hard case and includes one, 8-round and one, 7-round competition magazine, a Ruger Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, challenge coin, cleaning cloth, gun peg and decal.

For more information on the Ruger Custom Shop, or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger.