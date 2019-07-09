Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. just announced its new Flag Series line of firearms. Arriving just in time to celebrate the independence of our nation.

These attractive firearms boast painted flag Cerakote and flag camo-dipped finishes.

The first four offerings in this new series feature attractive American Flag finishes and are built on the following platforms: AR-556 MPR, Ruger Precision Rimfire and PC Carbine rifles, as well as the AR-556 Pistol.

Additional distributor exclusive models featuring state flag Cerakote finishes are also available.

These models include the SR22 pistol with North Carolina state flag Cerakote finish, SR22 pistol with Arizona state flag Cerakote finish and Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor with a Texas state flag camo dip.