High Speed Gear, manufacturer of Battle-Proven Tactical Gear, recently released a new mounting system, the Adaptable Belt Mount for 30 of its most popular products.

The ABM attachment format offers a sturdy, belt width adjustable, anti-slide application for mounting HSGI products to a belt. This attachment method uses a strip of durable, vinyl-backed 1000D Cordura nylon laminate and reliable YKK snap closure to create a belt loop. Two laser cut slits enable the user to thread the loop smaller or larger for 1.5” – 1.75” belts or 1.75” -2” belts, respectively. The inside of this fashioned belt loop features a patch of hook Velcro designed to match up with the interior loop Velcro of HSGI rigger belts to lock the pouch in the desired position on your belt.

The ABM attachment format offers a sturdy, belt width adjustable, anti-slide application for mounting HSGI products to a belt.

Additionally, ABM pouches feature a vertical channel behind the mounting panel. On some larger pouches, such as the ABM TACO or Stun Gun TACO, this channel is large enough to pass a belt through to mount the pouch sideways.

“Sliding a product onto your belt through a belt loop is a simple way to attach it. The Adaptable Belt Mount allows customers to put on their mag pouches, handcuff pouches, tourniquet pouches or other gear quick and easily,” explained Bill Babboni, High Speed Gear vice president of sales and operations. “Keeping the process simple allows the customer to have the gear they need when they need it.”

Sliding a product onto your belt through a belt loop is a simple way to attach it.