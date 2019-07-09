Lipsey’s, a nationally renowned firearms distributor, and combat veteran Larry Vickers, announce the official on-sale launch of the fifth iteration of the “Vickers Glock”.

Available immediately, the new Lipsey’s Exclusive, Vickers Tactical edition Glock 43 met a record crowd at the sneak peek Lipsey’s customer appreciation launch party at SHOT Show earlier this year.

The excitement has built over the last several months as this edition is sure to be another hit in the series.

The compact, black Glock 43 is the reliable go-to choice for carry that thousands have adopted. The all-new Vickers Tactical addition bolsters the pistol with the well-known TangoDown Parts kit which includes custom enhanced slide lock, enhanced magazine release and Vickers plus two magazine extension.

Add the Wilson Combat rear sight and AmeriGlo ProGlo tritium front for ultra-fast target acquisition. For the first time on a G43 the Vickers Tactical edition features front cocking serrations.

Lipsey’s exclusive, Vickers Tactical Edition Glock 43

Vickers was all-in on the latest Lipsey’s Exclusive addition stating, “The Glock 43 has been one of the most popular Glocks ever made and we have seen that in our part sales as well. It only made sense to do a special run of G43’s with Lipsey’s. The end result is an excellent carry gun and one I’m proud to be affiliated with.”

Now a royal flush in the Lipsey’s Exclusive/Vickers Tactical Glock offering, Lipsey’s Vice President and Product Development Manager, Jason Cloessner, talks about what made this project so enticing. “The Vickers Glock series of guns are one of our most successful projects to date. Our customers kept asking for a smaller, easier to carry Vickers Glock and Larry didn’t disappoint. The Vickers Glock 43 is an incredible value that gives you a ready to go carry option right out of the box.”