Apex Tactical Specialties just announced the introduction and immediate availability of a mounting plate for the FN 509 Tactical model pistols. Designed specifically to fit the FN Low Profile Optics Mounting System, the new Apex Optic Mount allows the user to securely mount the new Aimpoint Acro P-1 optic to the slide of the FN 509 Tactical.

Available now, the new Apex Optic Mount is machined from a billet of heat-treated steel and black Melonite finished for enhanced durability. The low profile design of the mounting plate ensures co-witnessing between the suppressor height sights and the Aimpoint Acro P-1.

Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new mounting plate can contact Apex at dealer@apextactical.com or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:

Specifically for use with the FN Low Profile Optics Mounting System

Securely mount the Aimpoint Acro P-1 to FN 509 Tactical slide

Apex Part #: 119-109– MSRP: $24.95