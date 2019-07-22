Magpul’s newest releases were made for those who use multiple barrels on their Ruger 10/22 Takedown. To complement already-existing Hunter X-22 Takedown and X-22 Backpacker Stocks (MAG760 and MAG808), they are offering just the forends for those who want to switch out their barrels and not have to purchase an entirely new stock. The Hunter X-22 Takedown and X-22 Backpacker Forends - Ruger 10/22 Takedown (MAG1065 and MAG1066) are available now at Magpul.com.