Magpul’s newest releases were made for those who use multiple barrels on their Ruger 10/22 Takedown. To complement already-existing Hunter X-22 Takedown and X-22 Backpacker Stocks (MAG760 and MAG808), they are offering just the forends for those who want to switch out their barrels and not have to purchase an entirely new stock. The Hunter X-22 Takedown and X-22 Backpacker Forends - Ruger 10/22 Takedown (MAG1065 and MAG1066) are available now at Magpul.com.
Made from high quality reinforced polymer, the X-22 Takedown Forend features a reversible barrel tray, ensuring proper fit for factory pencil profiles as well as heavy bull barrels with up to 0.920″ outer diameter. It features multiple M-LOK slots for accessory attachment and an adjustable barrel-tensioning shim in the forend for setting barrel preload (the barrel may also be free-floated). It also includes a dimpled drill point at the bottom of the forend for installation of sling swivel studs for bipod or sling swivel use.
Features
- Compatible with the Hunter X-22 Takedown Stock
- Easy exchange of different barrels for the same rifle
- Reversible barrel tray accepts factory and aftermarket barrels up to 0.92” OD
- Adjustable barrel-tensioning shim in the forend for setting barrel preload (the barrel may also be free-floated)
- M-LOK slots on forend sides and bottom for a variety of accessory and sling mounting options
- Dimpled drill point to install optional sling swivel studs such as the Sling Swivel Stud, MAG819
- Reinforced polymer construction for strength and durability
- Made in the U.S.A.
Compatibility
- Drop-in design is compatible with Ruger 10/22 Takedown® rifles with the Hunter X-22 Takedown Stock
Specs
- Weight – 8.75 oz
- Height – 1.75”
- Width 1.9”
- Length – 10.5”
Colors
Black, FDE, ODG, GRY
MSRP
$39.95
