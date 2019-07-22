Blue Force Gear’s revolutionary Marking And Recognition Chemstick Organization dispenser – MARCO – just got better with the introduction of MARCO Refill Kits.

MARCO streamlines the pre-mission preparation of marking lights that are in use by top tier military and law enforcement units that Blue Force Gear is proud to support. “Our new refill kits are being brought to market at the request of these end-users, who desire the ability to quickly top-off, or completely refill, dispensers when used in a training environment” stated Ashley Burnsed, President of Blue Force Gear.

Each MARCO Refill Kit contains 30 individual 2-inch disposable marking sticks housed in a resealable bag and are available in red, blue, green or infrared hues. Miniature marking sticks provide the equivalent lumen output of 4-inch taped ChemLights, as seen through Night Vision Devices and are impervious to the elements; continuing to glow rain or shine, hot or cold.

About MARCO MARCO is the simplest, most efficient means of carrying multiple marking lights, and reliably dispensing them, during complex room clearing operations. Using the MARCO dispenser and refillable packs in place of the traditional time-consuming method of prepping, taping and bundling chemlights, will save users critical time during premission preparation.

While the MARCO was originally intended for use during urban tactical operations, it has proven to have crossover applications in the hunting, outdoor and off-road segments for marking trails, intersections or trailing downed game during reduced lighting conditions. It’s compactness, durability and ease of use is unrivaled in these applications.

For more information, technical specs or to view a video demonstration of our MARCO Dispenser and other Blue Force Gear products, please visit us at www.blueforcegear.com/marco-refill-packs