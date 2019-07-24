Grey Ghost Precision just released their newest product line: aftermarket slides for the SIG P320 platform.

These new slides share the same precision engineering as the GLOCK aftermarket slides that GGP has been manufacturing for the past two years: the GGP17, GGP19 and SPG43.

These new slides, dubbed the ‘GGP320’, are an aftermarket upgrade for your SIG P320 series pistol and will available in both compact and full-size lengths.

GGP is giving P320 users another level of customization with measurable results.

Why branch out to support the P320 platform, as opposed to any one of the other striker-fire handgun platforms that have flooded the industry to date? As an end-user focused company, GGP consistently chooses to adapt when equipment requirements shift in the military and law enforcement realms.

As the winning handgun of the United States Military Modular Handgun System trials, the M17 and M18 (P320 MHS variants) brought a new level of modularity to the U.S. professional lead farmer, and many law enforcement agencies are following suit by adopting it as well.

The P320’s ability to be custom tailored to the individual user’s preferences in grip length, grip size, as well as slide length and sight radius are highly desirable options. By offering GGP320 aftermarket slides with a special twist, GGP is giving P320 users another level of customization with measurable results.

It's a drop-in install and comes with all the enhancements.

“We are getting more requests from LE officers, DOD agents and professional door kickers that have been issued the newly adopted P320 platform. Some were already using our slides on their issued Glocks, but are now being issued the P320. So, they came back to us and asked for an aftermarket solution that fills their individual needs and requirements for their new sidearm,” says Jason Curns, VP of Firearms at Grey Ghost Precision.

“Just like our GGP17/19 and SPG43 slides, these GGP320 slides will offer an affordable and attainable option for online shoppers as well as dealers. Forget sending your P320 OEM slide in for costly modification at lengthy lead times, not to mention possibly scrapping your slide if the job isn’t done right," he added. "We were able to lighten the slide with aesthetic features, increase grip serrations and improve the coating without compromising function…. its a drop-in install and comes with all the enhancements that professional handgun shooters have come to expect from us.”

The first request that GGP received pertained to optics. Some users specifically wanted to use their preferred brand of MRDS optic on their P320, and not be limited to the SIG ROMEO1. Fortunately, GGP had already been down this road. You may recall that GGP engineered a hybrid MRDS optic footprint that simultaneously worked with both the Trijicon RMR or the slightly larger Leupold DeltaPoint Pro; two MRDS platforms that have a proven track record with firearms instructors and red dot users on the streets and on the sand.

This dual compatibility optic cut is still featured in the GGP Combat Pistol line as well as the Version 3 and 4 of their GGP19/17 slides, all without the need for bulky adapter plates that raise the optic above the bore axis. GGP brought this same solution to the GGP320 design with the addition of a third box to check: the SIG ROMEO1. You read that right, the GGP320 slide works with the RMR, DPP, and ROMEO1 right out of the box.

As for the aesthetic of GGP320 Version 1, the serrations have been cut with a gradual taper that gets deeper as it progresses up the slide. This machining technique was featured on the GGP17/19 Version 3 slide, and according to GGP, was a crowd pleaser as soon as it launched earlier this year at SHOT Show 2019. It provides the shooter with a more aggressive grip near the top of the slide for press checks and malfunction clearing drills, without interfering or compromising the material thickness of the slide’s rails.

The top of the GGP320 features a window cut for weight balance, without allowing the ingress of large foreign debris to enter the slide. The Version 1 will be available in both compact and full length, as well as in either DLC or Cerakote finish.

When asked about the differing finish options, Jason Curns said, “We’ve found that Diamond-Like Coating (DLC) is an ideal finish for pistol slides due to its inherent lubricity and resistance to wear over time. However, with the M17 and M18 issued pistols having a coyote tan grip module, we opted to offer a Cerakote option as well to better match the color and appearance of those frames.”

As for availability, GGP320 slides are available now for preorder on GGP’s website. GGP320 Compact Slides have an MSRP of $418.95 while the Full-Size slides have a $429.99 MSRP. According to GGP, these slides will be shipping by the end of August.

“It was vital that we hit the market with serious momentum” said Grey Ghost Precision CEO, Casey Ingels. “We knew the demand for P320 aftermarket slides was going to be high, so we took steps to be first on the block with plenty of stock.”

If you want to preorder a GGP320 slide for yourself, they are available for presale at www.greyghostprecision.com/ggp320-slides

GGP320 SPECS

-Machined from 416 Stainless Steel for tighter-than-factory-tolerances

-Available is Black and Grey DLC (Diamond Like Coating) or FDE Cerakote

-Compatibility with Leupold DPP, Trijicon RMR and SIG Romeo1 with supplied screws and shim plates

-Version 1 Slide Pattern with tapered depth serrations for varying aggressiveness from top to bottom

-Compatible with SIG P320 Full/Carry/Compact Grip Modules

-MSRP $418.95 GGP320 Compact and $429.99 GGP320 Full-Size

-Preorder: GGP320 slides will be released by end of August 2019 Visit www.greyghostprecision.com for more details.