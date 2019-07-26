SB Tactical, inventors and manufacturers of the Pistol Stabilizing Brace, continues to innovate and expand the pistol accessory market with the highly-anticipated release of the new HKPDW Pistol Stabilizing Brace.

The HKPDW Pistol Stabilizing Brace is 3-position adjustable and compatible with the MP5 and MP5K Reverse Stretch clones. Comprised of a 6061 hard-coat anodized aluminum housing, steel rods, adjustable nylon strap, and an integral QD sling socket, the HKPDW provides the end user with all the advantages of a pistol with improved control by adding a third point of contact for stabilization.

Like all SB Tactical Pistol Stabilizing Braces, the HKPDW is U.S. veteran designed and proudly manufactured in the U.S.A.