Sig Sauer, Inc. is pleased to introduce the P320 XSERIES TXG Tungsten Infused Grip Module which is now available for SIG SAUER P320 Pistols. The TXG grip module was developed by Sig Sauer engineers with a patent-pending process by infusing tungsten into the polymer material providing the weight of steel with the flex of polymer.

“The new P320 TXG Grip Module is significant leap forward in innovation for polymer pistols, and an exciting addition for factory-direct accessories for the P320,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, Sig Sauer, Inc. “This innovative grip module can be easily installed on any existing P320 XFIVE or P320 Full-Size pistol, increasing the weight by over 8 oz., which helps to reduce muzzle flip by almost fifty-percent.”

The TXG Grip Module includes the P320 XSERIES enhancements including a generous undercut, and a high beavertail allowing for a higher grip and better recoil control. The patent-pending process to develop the grip module infuses the polymer with tungsten, resulting in an overall weight of 16.6oz including the removable grip weight and magwell. All of these features combine to give you the weight of steel, with the flex of a polymer that results in one of the flattest, softest shooting 9mm pistols ever manufactured.

P320 TXG Grip Module:

Frame Size: Full-Size Medium

Weight: 16.6oz (includes grip and magwell)

Finish: Gray Polymer

Compatible with P320 XFIVE or Full-Size Slide Assemblies

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

MSRP: $299.99