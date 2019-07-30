The Shield Arms SA-15 built on the patent-pending FLR folding lower receiver is shipping now in stripped lower and complete pistol configurations. The FLR is billed as “…the world’s first folding AR-15 lower receiver – no adapter required.”

The Folding Lower Receiver (FLR) features a folding stock mechanism machined and built directly into the receiver, allowing the stock or pistol brace to fold without the need of an aftermarket folding stock adapter. The FLR is one of several innovative products we expect to see from Shield Arms, which was originally known for magazine accessories (like their extensive magazine extension line for all types of pistol magazines).

FEATURES

§ Built-in folding mechanism for compact storage - NOT AN ADAPTER

§ Machined from 7075-T6 aircraft grade billet aluminum

§ Ships with standard weight proprietary buffer

§ Accepts standard AR-15 magazines

§ Matte black hard-coat anodized per Mil 8625 Type 3 Class 2

§ Precision machined magazine well with beveled feed lip for easy mag changes

§ Machined and engraved to be compatible with 45 and 60-degree short throw fire control selectors

§ Caliber marking of “MULTI”

§ Compatible with most standard AR-15 components and most aftermarket parts

§ Take down pin spring and detent hole is threaded for a 6-32 set screw for easy capturing (hardware included)

§ Upper tension screw behind grip screw (threaded hole with hardware included) to adjust any “slop” out of vertical fit between upper and lower

§ Ambidextrous trigger finger rests with grooves (above and below mag release/mag catch)

§ Threaded bolt catch pin (Threaded hole and hardware)