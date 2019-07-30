Meopta USA Sport Optics is pleased to announce its Optika HD binocular line is now shipping. Available in 8x42 and 10x42, these lightweight, rugged, magnesium-alloy binoculars are encased in a newly designed shock-proof, rubber-armored exterior for a modern look and feel.

The advanced HD lenses, combined with phase-correction and dielectric coatings, deliver incredible brightness, superior color fidelity, edge-to-edge sharpness and increased contrast, allowing hunters to see better in low light.

Optika HD binoculars feature Meopta’s MeoShield anti-abrasion lens coatings and MeoDrop hydrophobic lens coatings which repel rain, dust, and grease from lens surfaces.

The twist-up eyecups on the Optika HD binoculars are metal with a soft rubber exterior, making them extremely durable and comfortable while eliminating the risk of breakage in the field.

They are also designed for easy removal and cleaning since eyecups often collect dirt and debris in the field. Like all Meopta binoculars, the Optika HD series is nitrogen purged and fully sealed for fogproof and waterproof performance in the most demanding conditions.

As a special launch promotion, consumers will receive an instant $50 rebate on the purchase of these binoculars through December 31, 2019 bringing their cost to under $300. In 2020, retail pricing will be $339.95 for the Optika HD 8x42 and $349.95 for the 10x42 model.

Retail Pricing through December 31, 2019:

Meopta Optika HD 8x42 $289.95

Meopta Optika HD 10x42 $299.95

Optika HD Binocular Specifications: