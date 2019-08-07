High Speed Gear has been contracted to provide Heckler & Koch with more than 30,000 rifle TACO pouches as part of their fulfillment of the Army squad designated marksman rifle contract.

The TACO MOLLE pouch was chosen for its functionality, versatility and retention.

The TACO will handle any type of rifle magazine. This unique pouch uses injection-molded polymer sides, 1000D Cordura front and back, and shock cord lacing to securely hold almost any rifle magazine. The TACO maintains a positive, adjustable grip on its contents without additional securing systems and deploys easily and silently on demand.

“We were so pleased to work with Heckler and Koch on this equipment contract for the Army,” said Bill Babboni, HSGI vice president of sales and operations. “Our recent contract with the Marines for 150,000 X2R TACO and this contract of 30,000 TACOs heading to the Army means High Speed Gear is doing the right things at the right time for our service members.”

