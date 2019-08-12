Leupold & Stevens, Inc., has announced the arrival of its new SX-4 Pro Guide HD spotting scope line. The latest additions to the company’s class-leading Pro Guide HD family of observational products, two SX-4 Pro Guide HD spotters will be available: a 20- 60x85mm model and a 15-45x65mm model. Both are available in a straight or angled eyepiece design.

Built to take on the harshest conditions and deliver relentless performance all season long, the SX4 Pro Guide HD spotting scope should find a home with diehard hunters and shooters across the country. You’ll see more in less light with Leupold’s proprietary Twilight Max HD Light Management System, which is capable of adding up to 30 extra minutes of glassing light and will eliminate 90 percent more glare-producing stray light than its competitors. A generous, oversized eyebox, meanwhile, helps eliminate eye-strain and fatigue. Leupold has engineered it from the ground up to deliver unparalleled optical quality in its class.

“We’ve been working on the SX-4 Pro Guide HD spotting scopes for a while now,” said Zach Bird, Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc., “We wanted to make sure that they delivered exactly what core hunters and shooters have been asking for – and we achieved that thanks to our in-house optical engineering team working right here every day in Beaverton, Ore., to bring our consumers they product quality that they deserve.”

The SX-4 Pro Guide HD spotters serve as a companion to Leupold’s BX-4 Pro Guide HD binocular line. Like their binocular predecessors, the spotter provide incredibly sharp images with an ultra-smooth focus. The entire Pro Guide HD observational line has been tested in extreme climates, and guaranteed to provide the rugged performance that Leupold is known for. Both spotting scope models have a 1/4-20 thread tripod adaptor and ship with a protective, soft-sided case.

All SX-4 Pro Guide HD spotting scopes are waterproof and fogproof, and shed dirt and water for clear, crisp images with a Guard-ion lens coating. Best yet, they’re backed by Leupold’s legendary Full Lifetime Guarantee.

For more information on Leupold® products, please visit us at Leupold.com.