Sig Sauer, Inc. is pleased to introduce Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition – the newest line in the rapidly growing Sig Sauer brand of award-winning ammunition offerings.

Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition gives the serious sportsman unmatched long-range accuracy, combined with devastating on-target performance in the field.

Designed for massive expansion and deep penetration, Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition delivers instant knockdown capability and maximum terminal performance at extended ranges. These premium cartridges feature a yellow-tipped, lead-alloy bullet with an enhanced boat tail design for superior flight characteristics over a wide range of velocities.

The exclusive design of the concentric, blackened jacket ensures reliable, controlled expansion of the bullet with maximum weight retention. The translucent yellow tip increases the ballistic coefficient while improving terminal performance and aiding in consistent, reliable chambering.

“Our new Elite Hunter Tipped line of premium rifle ammunition is designed and engineered to be a devastating game load with exceptional long-range accuracy and performance,” said Brad Criner, Senior Director, Brand Management and Business Development, Sig Sauer Ammunition. “SIG Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition delivers superior downrange energy and massive expansion for a clean kill whether you are hunting whitetail, mule deer, antelope, elk, predators or a variety of other game species.”

Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition is available in the following loads:

90gr 243 Win

Muzzle Velocity = 3115 fps; Muzzle Energy = 1939 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.490

100gr 6mm Creedmoor

Muzzle Velocity = 2970 fps; Muzzle Energy = 1958 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.515

130gr 6.5 Creedmoor

Muzzle Velocity = 2850 fps; Muzzle Energy = 2344 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.510

130gr 260 Rem

Muzzle Velocity = 2820 fps; Muzzle Energy = 2995 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.510

140gr 270 Win

Muzzle Velocity = 2950 fps; Muzzle Energy = 2705 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.508

165gr 308 Win

Muzzle Velocity = 2840 fps; Muzzle Energy = 2956 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.530

165gr 30-06 Springfield

Muzzle Velocity = 2950 fps; Muzzle Energy = 3188 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.530

180gr 300 Win Mag

Muzzle Velocity = 2960 fps; Muzzle Energy = 3502 ft-lbs; G1 BC = 0.515

All Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition features nickel-plated cases that aid in extraction while providing significant anti-corrosion qualities. The custom formulated and precision loaded powders deliver consistent velocities regardless of atmospheric conditions and industry-leading primers are matched to proprietary powder blends to ensure dependable ignition.

The SIG SAUER Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition is now available for purchase at the sigsauer.com/store and retailers everywhere.