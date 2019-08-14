Garmin International, Inc., today announced the Instinct Tactical Edition, a rugged, outdoor GPS smartwatch with tactical functionality.

Building on the proven reliability of the Instinct series, the Instinct Tactical Edition adds enhanced features of Garmin’s tactix series including night-vision compatibility mode, Jumpmaster, dual-position GPS formatting, preloaded tactical activity, and waypoint projection. The Instinct Tactical Edition also includes a new stealth mode for off-grid functionality.

“The Instinct series has quickly proven itself to be the watch for individuals who need a piece of equipment as tough as the conditions they face,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of global consumer sales. “Incorporating tactical features from the Garmin tactix series, the Instinct Tactical Edition combines the best of both product lines to provide tactical and multisport features for people who spend their time outdoors and demand a watch they can depend on in even the most challenging terrains.”

Packed with features for navigation and training, the Instinct Tactical Edition includes multiple features specific to tactical operations including Jumpmaster and tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting, and night-vision compatibility.

For airborne operations, use Jumpmaster for three jump types: HAHO, HALO, and Static. Set the watch to dual-positioning mode, and the watch will simultaneously display two sets of coordinate systems, such as MGRS and latitude/longitude, on a single data screen.

When night vision mode is activated, the backlight settings of the screen will reduce to a level that won’t interfere with the function of night vision goggles.

Enabling stealth mode prevents storage and sharing of GPS position and disables wireless comms. When operating in stealth mode, GPS location position is visible on device; however, locations are not saved to device memory or shared.

This allows for training functionality in areas with location security concerns without revealing the location in the event a device is physically captured or if the recorded activities are shared. Stealth mode also quickly disables all wireless communication to and from the device.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

The Instinct Tactical Edition is constructed to military standards (MIL-STD-810G) for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters) with a fiber-reinforced polymer case. It’s built with a chemically strengthened and scratch-resistant display that’s easy-to-read, especially in direct sunlight.

Plus, the fully vented silicone bands include two independent, removable keeper loops to ensure a secure fit.

While in the field, feel confident exploring new paths thanks to the Instinct Tactical, which features multiple GNSS satellite networks to help track a user’s location in more challenging environments than with just GPS alone.

Before venturing out, use the Garmin Explore app to plan the trip in advance and when it’s time to head back to camp, the TracBack feature on the watch can navigate the same route back to the original starting point.

Whether camping, training or in day-to-day activities, the Instinct Tactical Edition keeps track of heart rate, steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned and more1 .

Hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking, and skiing are just a few of the activities supported on the device. When paired with a compatible smartphone, Instinct Tactical Edition users can leave their phone packed away and protected while they receive smart notifications like texts, emails, and other alerts right on the wrist.

The Instinct Tactical Edition is also compatible with other Garmin devices including inReach Mini and dog devices.

The Instinct Tactical Edition features a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode. It is available now for a suggested retail price of $349.99.