Novelist Peter Nealen, a former Reconnaissance Marine turned writer, has released a new action-adventure series of military fiction called Maelstrom Rising. The first book, “Escalation” takes place in a near-future Eastern Europe in which tension between the United States and the European Union erupts unexpectedly into a (part irregular, part conventional) “future war” - right around the same time as the Cold Civil War (in the US) is about to go hot.

Escalation, the first book of Maelstrom Rising, begins in a war-torn Slovakia. Slovakian soldiers (like those seen in the image above) are on both sides of the fighting.

Things are substantially complicated by tension-fraught international events (as you can read in the prologue). Among those: an ever more bellicose Chinese hegemony, an increasingly militaristic Japan experiencing resurgent nationalism, Russian aggression, narcoguerrilla terrorists along the US-Mexico border...

It’s complicated. Even more complicated than his previous dystopian fiction series, American Praetorians.

Among Nealen’s protagonists are several SOF operators of an unofficial military formation called the Triarii and a handful of surviving US Peacekeepers.

Against them are pitted the most combat-ready units of the “European Defense Corps” of the EDC (European Defense Council), Islamist mercenaries, local separatists, and other opponents whose identities and backgrounds have yet to be revealed.

Chechen mercenaries are among many hired guns used as irregulars by the European Defense Corps.

