Colt continues to develop its re-imagined family of “snake guns” with the release of the much-anticipated King Cobra Target. Featuring a 4¼” barrel, adjustable rear sight, elevated fiber optic front sight, and custom wood medallion grips, this revolver was thoughtfully engineered to adapt the powerful .357 magnum King Cobra to the competitive range. The new King Cobra Target is available now through the Colt dealer network for $999 MSRP.

Forged from American stainless steel, the 6-round capacity, double-action revolver is the third model in the modern King Cobra series. Colt reintroduced King Cobra .357 in January 2019, followed by the King Cobra Carry in May of 2019. Colt’s snake guns continue to be popular for defense, target shooting, and with collectors.

“After releasing the King Cobra earlier this year we received a flood of requests for a 4-inch model with adjustable sights. Our customers are excited to bring their Colts to the range and the King Cobra Target is engineered for accurate and enjoyable shooting. The longer barrel and custom wood grips also just look fantastic,” said Justin Baldini, Director of Marketing at Colt. “We’ve precisely tweaked this revolver to get it exactly where we want it and know our customers will feel the difference.”