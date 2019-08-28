Sig Sauer just announced that the ROMEO8H was awarded the 2019 Golden Triggr Award for “Innovation in Optics” at the recent TriggrCon Expo held July 24 – 27, 2019, in Bellevue, Washington.

The TriggrCon Expo showcased the newest, most innovative companies and products in the tactical firearms industry. Recipients of the Golden Triggr Awards are evaluated on the following criteria: 1) Concept and Design: innovation that addresses a need and becomes a basis for future innovation; 2) Finish: quality of materials and manufacturing design and, 3) End User: the innovation should provide a high value and benefit that exceeds the cost.

“For the second year in a row Sig Sauer Electro-Optics is honored to be recognized for innovation in optics in this forum by our peers at TriggrCon with our ROMEO8H red dot sight,” said Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics. “The ROMEO8H is a ruggedized MIL-SPEC rectangular red dot sight designed to deliver an exceptionally wide field-of-view for unmatched situational awareness and target acquisition.”

The ROMEO8H 1 x 38mm is a full-sized red dot sight designed for modern sporting rifles (MSR) and shotguns. Featuring Quad Ballistic Circle Dot reticle with ballistic holds will withstand the most severe conditions, and is ideal for rapid target acquisition in any environment with an exceptionally large 38mm field of view. The ROMEO8H features MOTAC™ power management , a rectangular viewing window, and will maintain zero under the most hostile temperature differentials.

ROMEO8H Specifications:

Height: 2.8in.

Length: 3.52in.

Width: 1.97in.

Field of View: 1.25in. x .91in.

Magnification: 1x

Illumination Settings: 10 Day / 2 Night Vision

Adjustment Increments: 0.5 MOA

Weight: 10.3 oz. / 292 g

Battery Life: 50,000+

Waterproofing: IPX-7 rated

MSRP: ($599.99)