Straight-walled cartridges have been around longer than you have – guaranteed. But modern technology, ballistic wizardry, and new hunting regulations have breathed new life into this tried-and-true platform.

Winchester took note and recently introduced the world’s fastest straight-walled hunting cartridge – the 350 Legend. While we have numerous scope options that would work well on this new rifle, our custom shop team decided to design a limited-run of the extremely popular VX-3i 2.5-8x36, tuned specifically for the 350.