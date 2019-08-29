High Speed Gear, maker of Battle-Proven Tactical Gear, recently released its newest pouch, the Ambidextrous Multipurpose Pouch (AMP), which is an excellent solution for medical equipment, magazines or other items commonly needed on an equipment belt.

The AMP is a versatile, double-ended pouch that works perfectly as a small IFAK pouch or as a general-purpose pouch. The AMP fits medical supplies, two 5.56 magazines, a poncho and survival gear, or other similarly-sized items.

Additionally, the pouch features dual openings, allowing easy access from both ends or with either hand, and can be mounted vertically on MOLLE and either vertically or horizontally on belts. A pull tab assists in removing contents and adjustable shock cord allows the user to compress the contents or attach external items.

“The AMP was designed, like many of our other TACOs and pouches, to allow our users flexibility with the equipment they carry,” said Bill Babboni, HSGI vice president of sales and operations. “Traditional pouches are great, but having several mounting options along with dual closures gives our customers that extra level of functionality and dynamic use they’ve come to expect of High Speed Gear.”

