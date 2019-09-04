Available in hunting and shooting models, Optika6 riflescopes feature a 6x zoom, zero-reset turrets and advanced MeoBright lens coatings that deliver edge-to-edge clarity and exceptionally bright, sharp images.
The 3-18x50 and 3-18x56 FFP and SFP models are currently shipping along with the 5-30x56. The other Optika6 models will continue to roll out throughout the month of September.
“The new Optika6 series marks a significant expansion in Meopta’s riflescope offerings, delivering new features, premium performance and exceptional value in a 30mm riflescope,” said Randy Garrison, Director of Meopta USA Sport Optics.
The Optika6 Shooting series is available with numerous illuminated and non-illuminated first focal plane reticle options, including new DichroTech reticles, which feature battery-free illumination in varying light conditions. The 30mm Shooting series is available in the following models: 1-6x24, 3-18x50, 3-18x56 and 4.5-27x50. There is also a 34mm 5-30x56 model with ED glass to eliminate chromatic aberration at high magnification. All Optika6 Shooting series riflescopes feature rubber-armored target turrets for a non-slip grip.
The 30mm Optika6 Hunting series is available with numerous illuminated and non-illuminated reticle options in the second focal plane, including DichroTech, in the following models: 1-6x24, 2.5-15x44, 3-18x50, 3-18x56 and 4.5-27x50. The turrets on most Optika6 Hunting models come with rubber-armored metal caps for the perfect combination of durability and functionality.
All Meopta Optika6 riflescopes are made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and feature:
- One-piece tube design
- Zero-Reset setting for quick return to zero
- Zoom ring with a multi-position throw lever
- Rear-facing zoom display for easy viewing of power setting from behind the scope
- Locking turrets for exposed adjustments
Retail Pricing: From $499 - $899
For more information on the Optika6 series, visit www.meoptasportsoptics.com.
Comments