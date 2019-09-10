Timelessness inspires true greatness. Walther is proud to announce the release of the PPK/S First Edition. Limited to only 1,250 units, serial numbers 101-1350, the First Edition will only be a one-time run.

This TALO exclusive First Edition model was produced to commemorate the return of the PPK family, and the beginning of Walther’s US-based manufacturing. The PPK/S First Edition features a stainless-steel finish matched with elegant cocobolo wood grips and chambered in .380 ACP. The slide is marked “First Edition” on the right side under the ejection port.

At the time of its invention over 80 years ago, the PPK inspired an entirely new category in the firearm industry, now widely known as the concealed carry pistol.

An evolution of the classic PPK, the PPK/S maintains the timeless features, essence and the elegance of the original with an additional extended grip allowing for added capacity and improved ergonomics. Few guns have withstood the test of time like the brilliantly designed PPK. To this day, the PPK is still one of the most sought after concealed carry pistols on the market. This demand serves as a testament to Walther’s long-enduring legacy of excellence and unparalleled performance. The timeless design and superior engineering make the PPK a true legend amongst firearms.