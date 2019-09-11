Apex Tactical Specialties has expanded its aftermarket upgrade options for the FN 509 series of pistols with the addition of a new curved trigger version of its popular Action Enhancement Kit. The new kit is available now for pre-order with orders scheduled to begin shipping on Tuesday, September 17.

The patent-pending design of the Apex Action Enhancement Kit for FN’s striker-fired FN 509 model pistols includes Apex’s Curved Action Enhancement Trigger mounted on an Apex designed proprietary Trigger Bar which is paired with an Apex Sear. When installed the kit reduces trigger pull weight to give you an approximate pull weight in the 5.5 lbs range. Overall trigger travel is optimized to provide a smooth uptake while delivering a crisp trigger break.

Features and Specifications:– Reduces trigger pull weight to approx. the 5.5 lbs range– Delivers crisp trigger break– Overall trigger travel optimized for better performance– Center mounted pivoting safety maintains factory safety values– Fits all current models of the FN 509, as well as FNS Compact model pistols– Part #119-126 (Black)– MSRP: $149.95

Installation follows the same process as that for the other Apex kits for the FN 509. Step-by-step installation videos include:

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

The new trigger kit can be pre-ordered direct from ApexTactical.com. Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new trigger kit can contact Apex at dealer@apextactical.com or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.