Apex Tactical Specialties is expanding its line of aftermarket upgrade parts for Glock pistols with the introduction of its Ultimate Safety Plunger for Large Frame Glocks. This plunger is designed specifically for the Gen 3 and Gen 4 Glock versions G20, G21, G29, G30, G36, G40 and G41.

The Apex Ultimate Safety Plunger is designed to smooth out the trigger take-up when compared to the original factory component and maintains proper safety function, even when timing has been adjusted through the installation of aftermarket trigger systems.

Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the Ultimate Safety Plunger for Large Frame Glocks can contact Apex at dealer@apextactical.com or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:– For use in these Gen 3, Gen 4 Glock models: G20, G21, G29, G30, G36, G40, G41– Direct drop-in replacement for the factory safety plunger– Smooths out trigger take-up– Maintains factory safety values– Easy installation– Apex Part #: 102-106– MSRP: $17.95