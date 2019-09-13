OpticsPlanet.com the leading online destination for technical and high-performance gear, announced the release of their exclusive OPMOD Area 51 Kit, the perfect kit for those wishing to tactically save the captive Aliens in Area 51.

With a history of creating innovative kits such as the Z.E.R.O. (Zombie Extermination, Research and Operations) Kit, Invisible Man Kit and the Santa Stakeout Kit, the OPMOD Area 51 Kit is the latest kit to come out of the highly secretive product development team at OpticsPlanet. The Area 51 Kit is equipped with the latest advancements in industry-leading gear to help withstand the harsh sandy terrains of the Nevada desert region.

“Previously we had made kits that were successful in tailoring to our customer’s unique needs, this time when we heard about the rescue efforts that will take place in Area 51 we knew we had to help the cause,” said Alex Royzen, Executive Director of Extraterrestrial Technology, at OpticsPlanet, Inc. “I believe that with the OPMOD Area 51 Kit, users of the gear will be able to safely and successfully free any aliens that are trapped at Area 51.”