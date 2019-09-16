The Archon Type B may well be one of the most interesting new handguns to come along in years.
Archon Firearms describes the Archon B as their flagship pistol, saying, “…the Type B, features the ground-breaking AF-Speedlock technology. This new unique style of barrel lockup allows the firearm to sit lower in the hand providing the lowest bore axis of any current production pistol. The resulting effect is a completely different shooting experience.”
The weapon sports a number of features, including what is called the “AF-Speedlock.” It is this feature that gives the handgun its much-touted low bore axis. Other features include:
- Match-grade traditionally rifled barrel coated in black nitride.
- Three stage recoil rod with uncaptured main spring (for ease of service and tuning)
- Inner-frame milled from billet steel featuring full length rails.
- Full metal, flat-faced, short reset trigger.
- Integrated beavertail with featured contour to activate tendon in hand for better grip.
- Oversized trigger guard for use with gloved fingers.
- Fiber optic front sight with blacked out rear cut from billet steel. The slide uses a standard Glock dovetail and front sight for ease of change if preferred.
- Front and rear cocking serrations.
- Integrated picatinny rail for weapon attachments up front.
- Metal magazine release that is easily reversible for left-handed shooters.
- Innovative Grip Mapping texture designed to actively fight the direction the gun wants to rotate during recoil.
- Integrated magwell.
- Full metal magazine with baseplate designed for ergonomic loading with grid pattern for ease of marking.
The Type B is currently available with the following options:
- Black Nitride Slide
- PVD FDE Slide
- Fiber Optic Target Sights
- AFR8 Night Sights
It ships with the following items:
- Four (4) Magazines
- Malterra designed high-quality range bag made with 500D Nylon
- Silver AF USA Permanent Marker (for marking magazines)
- EEXOX gun oil
- California Compliant Safety Lock
- User Manual
You can learn more on the Archon Firearms website.
Or, check out the following video by IraqVeteran8888:
