The Archon Type B may well be one of the most interesting new handguns to come along in years.

Archon Firearms describes the Archon B as their flagship pistol, saying, “…the Type B, features the ground-breaking AF-Speedlock technology. This new unique style of barrel lockup allows the firearm to sit lower in the hand providing the lowest bore axis of any current production pistol. The resulting effect is a completely different shooting experience.”

The weapon sports a number of features, including what is called the “AF-Speedlock.” It is this feature that gives the handgun its much-touted low bore axis. Other features include:

Match-grade traditionally rifled barrel coated in black nitride.

Three stage recoil rod with uncaptured main spring (for ease of service and tuning)

Inner-frame milled from billet steel featuring full length rails.

Full metal, flat-faced, short reset trigger.

Integrated beavertail with featured contour to activate tendon in hand for better grip.

Oversized trigger guard for use with gloved fingers.

Fiber optic front sight with blacked out rear cut from billet steel. The slide uses a standard Glock dovetail and front sight for ease of change if preferred.

Front and rear cocking serrations.

Integrated picatinny rail for weapon attachments up front.

Metal magazine release that is easily reversible for left-handed shooters.

Innovative Grip Mapping texture designed to actively fight the direction the gun wants to rotate during recoil.

Integrated magwell.

Full metal magazine with baseplate designed for ergonomic loading with grid pattern for ease of marking.

Archon-Type-B

Archon-Type-B

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

The Type B is currently available with the following options:

Black Nitride Slide

PVD FDE Slide

Fiber Optic Target Sights

AFR8 Night Sights

It ships with the following items:

Four (4) Magazines

Malterra designed high-quality range bag made with 500D Nylon

Silver AF USA Permanent Marker (for marking magazines)

EEXOX gun oil

California Compliant Safety Lock

User Manual

Archon-Type-B

You can learn more on the Archon Firearms website.