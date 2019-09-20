Primary Arms has just released their first Gold Series precision rifle scopes, starting with six models.

Equipped with top quality, low-dispersion glass, and innovative new turret technologies, the Gold Series is now available in three magnification ranges: 2.5-10x44, 4-16x50, and 6-24x50 variants. All are First Focal Plane scopes.

“The Gold Series of scopes are a breakthrough in technology, bringing a new level of sophistication to our optics lineup,” says Marshall Lerner, CEO of Primary Arms. “All the new scopes in the Gold Series feature our exclusive, patent-pending turret design, bringing a quality and innovation unheard of at the price point.”

At their core, Gold Series scopes are built for heavy-duty use, engineered from 6061 and 7075 aluminum, stainless steel, and hardened steel components.

Internally, the patent-pending turret adjustment system replaces brass and adhesive parts with superior steel and aluminum, leveraging mechanical component retention for improved toughness, durability, and unparalleled tracking precision.

Adjustments are crisp, tactile, and guaranteed for a lifetime, while a 100-click rotation ensures swift transitions between targets. These turrets are further enhanced with the new ZLock resettable turret knobs, which lock automatically when spun to the user’s zero. This allows users to quickly return to zero with a ZStop, effectively eliminating the risk of accidental over-travel.

All Gold Series scopes feature impeccable glass quality, providing greater light transmission and image clarity at range. With a massive eyebox, Gold Series scopes thrive under the pressures of high-speed, dynamic marksmanship. Black bordering or vignette surrounding the sight picture has been nearly eliminated, creating a clear, flat field of view. The illumination system is intuitive and adjustable with both daylight and NV-settings. The inclusion of AutoLive technology enables users to leave their optic always-on, as illumination will enable automatically with use.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.