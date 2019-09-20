ZT (Zero Tolerance ) Knives has introduced the 0223. It’s a folding knife, but it’s based on a classic military fixed blade from generations past.

Designed by Tim Galyean, the 0223 is a clip-point style with heavy jimping along the spine and a cutout to reduce weight (because pounds = pain, right?). It’s made with CPM 20CV blade steel for strength and toughness, reinforced with black DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating, bead-blasted afterward to reduce glare.

The 223 has a pretty cool name (the caliber, get it?). Maybe not as cool as Annihilator (or as suitable for a B grade movie title), but we like it all the same. ZT provides some additional description:

The titanium handle is also DLC coated and bead blasted to extend the matte look. The 0223 has a sturdy titanium frame lock with a hardened steel lockbar insert for reliable lockup. ZT’s KVT ball-bearing system, combined with a highly ergonomic flipper, make the 0223 quick and easy to open, too. The 0223′s earth brown G10 handle scales are reminiscent of the original military knife’s stacked leather handle. Our G10 scales wrap around to the top of the handle and meet in the middle to provide a comfortable and secure grip—as well as helping to keep debris out of your knife.

The pocketclip is left/right reversible and made of bent steel with a black Teflon® finish. The bronze-anodized titanium tube spacer in the handle is secured by two custom screws. A series of decorative holes drilled in the ricasso of the blade echo the jimping along the spine and add to the subtle details of this remarkably handsome knife.

Full specs:

Made in the USA

Manual open, KVT ball-bearing system

Frame lock, with steel lockbar insert

Reversible clip (left/right, tip-up)

Steel: CPM 20CV, DLC coating

Handle: Titanium, DLC coating, earth brown G10

Blade Length: 3.5 in. (8.9 cm)

Blade Thickness: 0.156 in. (0.4 cm)

Closed Length: 5 in. (12.8 cm)

Overall Length: 8.6 in. (21.8 cm)

Weight: 4.7 oz. (134 g)