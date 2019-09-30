5.11 Tactical, the world’s leading innovator of tactical apparel, footwear, and outdoor gear, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Ubisoft for its upcoming release, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. In addition to once again giving players the opportunity to outfit their characters in 5.11 apparel and gear through in-game character customization options that impact gameplay, 5.11 has also partnered with Ubisoft on multiple custom content videos surrounding the Ghost Recon Breakpoint launch.

5.11’s 2016 product integration in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands initiated the connection between the worlds of gaming and real-life tactical experiences by providing gamers with the same 5.11 purpose-built products that are used by tactical professionals every day. 5.11 continued their partnership with Ubisoft in 2018 appearing in the video game Far Cry 5. Earlier this year, 5.11’s product integration in The Division 2 was the third time the two brands partnered together in that capacity and the first time the two brands created custom content utilizing 5.11 brand ambassador Tim Kennedy in The Real Endgame Weapons Of The Division 2. 5.11’s appearance in this Fall’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint marks the fourth collaboration effort between Ubisoft and 5.11 and an even more extensive content creation partnership between the two brands.

In addition to providing tactical apparel and gear for all four of the recently launched videos in the Ubisoft Squad Up video series featuring Lil Wayne directed by David Leitch, 5.11 debuted today its own series of videos called The Ghost Recon Breakpoint Challenge – utilizing four real special forces soldiers in scenarios that occur within the Ghost Recon Breakpoint video game. Lisa Master Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve, Mike Glover of Fieldcraft Survival and former 20-year Green Beret, Dan Edwards, retired 25-year special operations officer, and Lee Harvey, retired Major in the United States Army Special Forces round out the group of survivalists who put the reality of Ghost Recon Breakpoint to the test.

“The expansion of our partnership with Ubisoft and the Ghost Recon Series of games has been outstanding for the 5.11 brand,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “The functionality of our purpose-built products is an authentic fit in Ghost Recon Breakpoint as one of the most realistic military video games of all time. Collaborating on the joint custom content projects has been a natural progression for the partnership and we’re excited to be releasing the videos we’ve worked on together.”

5.11’s innovative tactical apparel and gear designed for life’s most demanding missions provides added functionality to the players in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Players will have access to the highest levels of product innovation and tactical functionality through 5.11’s product offering, and just as in The Division 2, select 5.11 products will affect game play. In real world meets virtual reality, the better gear you’re carrying, the better you’re performing. The assortment of 5.11 products featured in Ghost Recon Breakpoint includes: RUSH12™ Backpack, RUSH24™ Backpack, RUSH72™ Backpack, All Hazards Backpack, Apex™ Pant, TacLite® Plate Carrier, AMP24™, Tac-Tec™ Plate Carrier, Expedition Long Sleeve Shirt, Ascension Long Sleeve Shirt, and a variety of accessories. To view and purchase the product available in the game, please visit 5.11Tactical.com.

“We’ve enjoyed expanding our partnership with 5.11 over the past few years,” said Adam Novickas, Vice President of Marketing at Ubisoft. “5.11’s gear is perfectly placed within Ghost Recon Breakpoint and their custom content partnership adds a level of authenticity to the game that we truly value.”

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse and hostile open world entirely playable solo or in up to four-player co-op. Players will discover Auroa, a mysterious island where the most technically advanced facilities meet wild and untamed nature. Home to drone creators, tech giant Skell Technology, Auroa has fallen into the wrong hands and all contact has been lost.

The Wolves, a lethal ex–US Military unit of former Ghosts gone rogue, have taken over the island. Led by Nomad’s ex-brother-in-arms, Lt. Colonel Cole D. Walker, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, they have reprogrammed Skell’s drones into killing machines and are ready to use them, no matter the casualties. Nomad and the Ghosts are sent in on a recon mission, but their helicopters are shot down. Injured, without support, and hunted down, players will live an intense military experience as they fight to survive, take down the Wolves and regain control of Auroa.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Steep slopes, accumulating injuries, and fatigue are new challenges for players to tackle as they test their survival skills in the varied terrains of Auroa. To overcome adversity, players will enjoy total freedom to accomplish their missions and have plenty of tactical options and tools at their disposal, including a set of new military features. They will be able to carry enemies and teammates’ bodies, blend into their environment with prone camo and set up camp with teammates in the bivouac to manage equipment, change classes, and fine-tune their strategies.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available for purchase on October 4, 2019. For more information on 5.11 and the latest updates on 5.11’s Ubisoft Ghost Recon Breakpoint partnership, please follow 5.11 @511Tactical.