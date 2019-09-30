Apex Tactical Specialties announces the release of a new Action Enhancement Kit specifically designed for use in decocking models of the CZ 75 B pistol. The new kit is available and shipping now.

Designed by Apex’s engineering team, the new Action Enhancement Kit reduces the large difference in trigger pull weight that exists between the double-action first shot and the subsequent single-action shots, to approximately 2 pounds.

The hammer and sear feature matching Apex engineered single-action engagement surfaces that yield a clean, consistent single-action style trigger break while providing a smooth stack-free double-action. These matched engagement surfaces are precisely machined so as to eliminate the need for any polishing or stoning, providing the shooter with the kind of drop-in trigger performance expected from Apex.

Features and Specifications:– Fits CZ 75 B Decocking Models (steel and aluminum frame versions only)– Reduces trigger pull to approx. 7 lbs. DA with 5 lbs. SA, using Carry Mainspring– Reduces trigger pull to approx. 6 lb. DA with 4.5 SA using Competition Mainspring– Delivers crisp trigger break– Maintains factory safety values– Direct replacement of the factory hammer and sear– Easy to install– Apex Part #: 116-143– MSRP: $144.95

The new Action Enhancement Kit for the CZ 75 B decocking models is available for purchase at ApexTactical.com. Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new kit can contact Apex at dealer@apextactical.com or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.