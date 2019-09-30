Rhino Metals, Inc., the company that revolutionized the safe industry with its distinctive, patented Ironworks design and Swing Out Gun Rack storage system, is changing the rules of the game once again with a new exterior safe finish that provides superior impact and scratch protection, and a tougher appearance than any other finish on the market. The specially formulated finish has the damage protection of sprayed-in truck bedliner material but has superior gloss, texture, and color retention. This technology is available on the USA Made Rhino Warthog safe series in 2 sizes currently and provides a unique and attractive look for any décor. Both dealers and consumers benefit from the unparalleled scratch and dent protection provided by this finish and simple touch up, if needed.
The USA Made Rhino Warthog safe series with the new ultra-tough finish has the following attributes and specifications:
Fire Protection:
- A full 80 minutes of protection at 1400°F
- Advanced protection with 3 layers of 5/8" fireboard in the ceiling, 2 layers on the walls, floor, and door
- Heat activated door seal expands up to 7 times its size which seals the door edge to help keep out heat and smoke
Security Features:
- Heavy Duty 12-gauge formed steel body
- Recessed 12-gauge composite door
- Ball bearing anti-drill plate
- Patented F-4 Internal Anti-Tamper clutch
- Anti-Punch and Anti-Drill Boltworks
- Spring loaded re-locker keeps safe secure if lock is tampered with or removed
- Large door bolts (1.25” diameter), 2-sided protection (12 door bolts total)
- Certified with UL® as a Residential Security Container and meets or exceeds California DOJ acceptable gun safe standards
- Sargent and Greenleaf UL Listed Electronic Lock
Style and Function:
- RW6042XP: 820 lbs. with external dimensions of 60"H x 42"W x 27"D (not including handle)
- RW7242XP: 950 lbs. with external dimensions of 72"H x 42"W x 27"D (not including handle)
- Holds up to 54 long guns
- Deluxe door organizer standard for more storage options – holds 8 to 10 handguns depending on model
- Ultra-tough textured black bedliner finish
- Fully upholstered interior and adjustable shelving
- 5-spoke vault style handle
- Factory installed USB equipped electrical outlet
- Predrilled and compatible for our Swing Out Gun Rack
