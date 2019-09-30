Rhino Metals, Inc., the company that revolutionized the safe industry with its distinctive, patented Ironworks design and Swing Out Gun Rack storage system, is changing the rules of the game once again with a new exterior safe finish that provides superior impact and scratch protection, and a tougher appearance than any other finish on the market. The specially formulated finish has the damage protection of sprayed-in truck bedliner material but has superior gloss, texture, and color retention. This technology is available on the USA Made Rhino Warthog safe series in 2 sizes currently and provides a unique and attractive look for any décor. Both dealers and consumers benefit from the unparalleled scratch and dent protection provided by this finish and simple touch up, if needed.