Stealth Cam introduces a new trail camera designed to simplify on-the-go programming and wireless downloading. The all-new Stealth Cam FLX uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, offering in-the-field and Local Network communication between the camera and mobile devices or nearby servers.

The FLX Bluetooth option lets the user access the camera from a mobile device for field application use. The available Stealth Cam Remote app can automatically activate the camera's on-board Wi-Fi and allows photo and video download from 30-50 feet distance, as well as complete programming of the camera's numerous customizable settings! This is a noteworthy advantage as it allows the user to access imagery or change camera settings without disturbing the camera set or contaminating the immediate area with scent.

In addition to the Bluetooth compatibility, the Stealth Cam FLX also allows Wi-Fi communication to a home-based server when the camera is within 30-50 feet. This makes the FLX ideal for capturing images and videos around home or camp. New photos can be programmed to download directly to the server at specified intervals, with notification alerts whenever new photos are uploaded.

The FLX itself is a highly sophisticated camera that delivers 30MP still images, 1080P video, and up to 512GB storage with an appropriately sized SD card. Several Stealth Cam technologies are employed to achieve this exceptional performance, starting with the 42 IR emitters with adjustable PIR range control, fast trigger speed (under one second), blur reduction, low-light sensitivity for vibrant images day or night, and multi-programmable burst and recovery times to meet all monitoring conditions.

Whether you’re keeping an observation site "clean" or just keeping an eye on things around home or camp, the new FLX is sure to deliver with its dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth management systems! To learn more about the FLX and other Stealth Cam products, please visit http://www.stealthcam.com.

Stealth Cam FLX Features:

• 30 MP

• 42 IR Emitters

• Smart Illumination Technology

• 1080P Video

• Range Control - Adjustable PIR

• Security Mode (re-write SD memory)

• Reflex™ Trigger < .4seconds

• Intuitive backlit menu programming

• Matrix ™ Advanced Blur Reduction & Retina™ Low Light sensitivity

• 16:9 Wide Image Ratio

• Quick Set pre-programmed option.

• Burst Mode 1-9 images per triggering; Adjustable intervals 1 - 5 seconds

• 3-59 sec / 1- 59 min recovery time out

• Time / Date / Moon Phase / Temperature / Name Stamp

• GEO-TAG GPS Tagging

• Secure Lock password protection

• SD Card slot up to 512GB

• Video & USB output

• Operates on 8 AA batteries

• External power jack for 12V battery box

• Multi Lingual (English / French / German / Spanish)

• Preset Time & Date (CST)