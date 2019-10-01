Garmin International, Inc., today announced the MARQ Commander, a luxury modern tool watch with built-in topographical maps and tactical functions. This premium crafted tool watch features a stealth matte design with a tritone jacquard-weave strap and a purpose-built domed sapphire lens with an always-on display, optimized for night vision goggle compatibility.

The MARQ Commander is latest style in Garmin’s collection of MARQ watches, a series of extraordinary smart instruments and beautifully crafted timepieces, authentic in every detail.

“When we first announced the MARQ collection, we made sure each watch would continue to fuel our customer’s passions and reflect their lifestyle and we are excited to add MARQ Commander into the lineup. MARQ Commander is a tactical modern tool watch built for those who need a watch they can depend on with software for the mission at hand and a rugged design,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

The MARQ Commander features a brand-new kill switch function that when activated, clears the user memory. Users can enable stealth mode, which stops storing and sharing GPS position and disables wireless connectivity and communication. It is preloaded with topographic mapping and advanced navigation features, which includes a barometric altimeter, compass and multiple Global Navigation Satellite Systems support and has dual-format GPS coordinates and a UTC bezel for unapparelled situational awareness. Other features include a unique dual-position mode, which simultaneously displays two sets of coordinate systems on a single data screen, Jumpmaster, tactical activity profiles and waypoint projection.

The watches in the MARQ collection are built with purpose in both form and function, and MARQ Commander is no exception. Each watch is built with titanium, which is lightweight, yet incredibly strong for high performance in all activities and is constructed with sapphire crystal, formed under extreme heat and pressure, to create a durable lens. MARQ Commander features an always-on, sunlight-readable display with GPS and premium smartwatch functionality, including built-in music storage, Garmin PayTM, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, as well as wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based pulse ox sensor. All watches are compatible with Garmin’s QuickFit solution for quickly and easily changing between different straps and bracelets.

Featuring an internal, rechargeable lithium battery, the MARQ Commander provides up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 28 hours in GPS mode, up to 48 hours in UltraTracTM mode and up to 9 hours in GPS mode with music. The MARQ Commander is available now for a suggested retail price of $1,950. To learn more and to view the entire collection, visit www.garmin.com/marq.