Smith & Wesson Inc. announced today that it has introduced the M&P M2.0 Subcompact pistol to its M&P M2.0 pistol series.

The latest addition to the M2.0 family, the M&P M2.0 Subcompact pistol features a smaller, subcompact frame that’s ideal for concealed carry. With a 12+1 round capacity in 9mm, the M&P M2.0 Subcompact pistol series includes the full array of M&P M2.0 enhancements. Available in 9mm, 40 S&W, and 45 Auto, the M&P M2.0 Subcompact joins the existing Full Size and Compact pistol options that are available in the M2.0 line.

Jan Mladek, General Manager of Smith & Wesson and M&P brands, said, “As the M&P M2.0 pistol series has continued to expand, we have worked to introduce pistols that fit a variety of different needs: from professional use, to recreational shooting, to home defense, to concealed carry. The M&P M2.0 Subcompact is designed for every day carry – its shorter frame makes it more concealable while still maintaining a higher double-stack magazine capacity. One constant across the M&P M2.0 series – whether it’s a Full Size, Compact, or Subcompact pistol – is the legendary reliability and shootability of the M&P pistol.”

The M&P M2.0 Subcompact pistols ship with two magazines, including two magazine extender sleeves for use with M2.0 full-size and compact magazines, as well as a limited warranty and lifetime service policy. The new M&P M2.0 Subcompact is available with or without an ambidextrous thumb safety and is chambered in 9mm, 40 S&W, and 45 Auto, with an MSRP starting at $569.

