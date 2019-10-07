SIG SAUER, Inc. the market leader in concealed carry pistols, is pleased to announce new innovation to the award-winning everyday carry, high capacity, P365 pistol with the P365 SAS (SIG Anti-Snag).

“When it comes to innovation in firearms, SIG SAUER is the leader in the marketplace. With the introduction of the P365, we took the market by storm to quickly become the top-selling concealed carry pistol. With the P365 SAS, we have remained true to our core mission of innovation by once again raising the bar, and setting the standard, for concealed carry,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc.

“Our proprietary SAS technology removes all the snag points from the pistol, by integrating the sights directly into the slide with a flush-mounted FT Bullseye sight that’s intuitive, and easy for the untrained eye to pick-up for fast target acquisition whenever the need arises," Taylor added. "The P365 SAS has no sights raised above the slide, and the takedown lever and slide stop are flush fit for ultimate smoothness and no-snag risk. Once you see this innovation, you simply will not look at handgun sighting systems the same.”

The SIG SAUER P365 SAS is a 9mm, polymer, striker-fired pistol with a Nitron finish. The pistol features the SIG Anti-Snag technology slide treatment with a flush-mounted FT bullseye fiber-tritium night sight, flat controls, a ported slide and barrel for less muzzle flip, a high-capacity, patented modified double-stack magazine for a 10+1 full-size capacity, and ships with (1) 10-round magazine, and (1) 10-round extended magazine (12-round and 15-round magazines available separately.)

P365 SAS Specs:

Total length: 5.8”

Height: 4.1”

Barrel length: 3.1”

Width: 1”

Weight (incl. magazine): 17.8 oz.