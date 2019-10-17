Sig Sauer, Inc. is pleased to announce the ultra-compact Sig Sauer MPX Copperhead with new features, including a suppressor-ready barrel with A2 flash-hider, expanded 30-round magazine capacity, and a full-black finish is now available exclusively through the Bill Hicks distribution network.

MPX Copperhead with new features, including a suppressor-ready barrel with A2 flash-hider, expanded 30-round magazine capacity, and a full-black finish is now available exclusively through the Bill Hicks distribution network.

The SIG MPX Copperhead is a sub-gun with in-field adaptability, unmatched performance, and familiar AR handling. Completely ambidextrous, the SIG MPX Copperhead is great for left- or right-handed shooters with its dual-sided selector switch, magazine release, charging handle and bolt release. The SIG MPX Copperhead operates from a fully-closed and locked rotating bolt, offering enhanced reliability and safety in use.

A short-stroke gas piston allows the SIG MPX Copperhead to run all weights and brands of 9mm ammunition with no adjustments to the gas valve.

The MPX Copperhead features a monolithic elite Series black anodized finish upper receiver, a 3.5” threaded suppressor-ready barrel with A2 flash hider, 2-position pistol contour brace with integrated brace knuckle, PDW pistol grip, a single-stage trigger, and ships with (1) 30-round polymer magazine.

MPX Copperhead: