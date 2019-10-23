Night Fision, a leader in advanced tritium insertion solutions, has created a new line of night sights featuring exclusive Glow Dome Technology.

Night Fision’s Glow Dome Technology is unlike anything currently available within the night sights market. These sights feature a domed lens design with an optically engineered dome for superior visibility. A proprietary glow ring delivers a fully glowing front sight picture during day and night. Like all Night Fision sights, this ring is made of ballistic polymer and guaranteed to not chip, crack, fade or peel under even the most adverse conditions.

Night Fision’s Glow Dome night sights are CNC machined out of high-quality steel and the lenses are constructed from the same materials used for bulletproof glass. Night Fision packs more tritium gas into every sight, ensuring their sights are the brightest available.

“Night Fision is known for innovation within the tritium night sight market,” said Jacob Herman, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We are proud to continue to expand our product offerings with the launch of Glow Dome™ Technology. These new sights are unlike anything currently available. Consumers expect the best from Night Fision and we are excited to deliver an exemplary product.”