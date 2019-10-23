DEVCORE Gear is happy to announce that its PCB (Plate Carrier Backpack) is now available for pre-order, with fulfillment to begin during early November. The PCB is not just another “bulletproof backpack” or armored backpack with soft armor panels stowed inside. It is a rapidly deployable, fully modular plate carrier concealed within a sturdy, well-designed, but innocuous backpack. In short, it's legitimately "lowpro".

In addition to housing a front and back hard-armor plate carrier, the BCB is perfectly capable of concealing SBRs, PDWs, AR15 pistols and the like and allowing their deployment on demand.

This isn’t an SBR bag used to stow a weapon for transit. This pack maintains the weapons in a ready status so they can be produced and presented quickly at need.

Take a watch.

As you can see, the wearer can go from backpack to armed up and pistol ready in just a couple of seconds. Readying a long gun requires less than another couple of seconds.

This makes it a superb option for lowpro and low visibility work in semi- or non-permissive environments. It would also serve well in those situations where it’s better to remain low key and prepared vs. “jocked up” and ready. Such operations might include surveillance, hiding “in plain sight” in a crowd during high profile events, pre-positioned support elements of PSD personnel, and similar mission sets.

The pack would also obviously be an excellent way to keep active shooter response kit on standby or as the primary holdall for bail-out bags, bug-out bags, and get-home kits.

DEVCORE will not ship ballistic armor OCONUS.

Current inserts include:

• IFAK module (medical kit insert)

• Chest holster (PCB plate carrier holster module)

• Covert rifle case (long gun weapon module)

FEATURES

● Rapid deployment armor system is interchangeable for armored protection with either soft IIIA armor or hard armor plates

● Front and back armor is concealed within hidden backpack compartment until it's deployed

● Bottom concealed compartment has a quick release pull handle for rapid deployment of various inserts such as the DEVCORE Medic Kit, DEVCORE Utility Kit and other custom inserts coming soon.

● Full zipper front main compartment with interior Velcro panel to secure various pouches and accessories for storage and transport

● Front zippered slash pocket to stow personal items such wallet, phone and other smaller items

● Padded exterior back panel for comfort fit

● Padded low profile adjustable shoulder straps

● Slim comfort adjustable waist belt with exterior lined Velcro to secure deployed front armor carrier to front torso

● Adjustable quick-release chest strap to stabilize backpack when in use

● Hidden document compartment accessed behind waist belt connections on back exterior panel

PRODUCTS SPECS

● Backpack built from 1000D Ballistic Nylon

● YKK zippers throughout

● Large Velcro panels

● Breathable mesh padding

● Main Backpack Dimensions: 20 in. L x 13.5 in. W x 7 in. D

● Middle Concealed Compartment Dimensions: 1 in. L x 12 in. W x 2 in. D

● Back Armor Insert Pocket: 14.75 in. L x 11 in. W x .75in. D

● Weight, backpack only with empty carrier: 7 lbs.

● Weight with front & back level IIIA Soft Armor Panels: 10 lbs.

● Weight with front & back Hard Armor Panels: 13 lbs.

● Proudly made in the USA