Apex Tactical Specialties is expanding its line of aftermarket parts for the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 model pistols with the upcoming release of the new curved version of the Forward Set Trigger Kit, which is available for pre-order now.

Apex is well known throughout the industry for their innovative work transforming striker-fired trigger systems. Their patented Flat-Faced Forward Set Trigger Kit for the M&P M2.0, introduced in November of 2017, is the best selling upgrade for the M2.0. Now, Apex brings its groundbreaking trigger kit design in a traditional curved trigger version to the M2.0. For M&P M2.0 fans this means a reduction in overall trigger travel by 40% combined with a crisp trigger break that's reminiscent of a single action 1911 pistol.

The new Forward Set Trigger Kit is specifically designed for and will only work in current M&P M2.0 models in 9mm, .40S&W and .45ACP calibers. This includes the M2.0 Compact variants and Performance Center models.

The kit includes an aluminum hard-coat anodized Apex Forward Set Trigger with a center-mounted pivoting safety, an Apex Ultimate Striker Block Kit, Apex’s patented Forward Set Sear Actuator, Apex Fully Machined 2-Dot Sear and the Apex Forward Set Spring Kit which includes Duty/Carry Sear and Trigger Return Springs and Heavy Weight Sear and Trigger Return Springs.

Using a combination of the Apex springs and factory sear and trigger return springs allows the user to set the trigger pull weight within a range suitable for duty/carry or to a weight desired for competition.

The new Forward Set Trigger Kit for the M&P M2.0 will begin shipping on Tuesday, November 5 and has an MSRP of $164.95.

Dealers and distributors wishing to stock the new trigger kit can contact Apex at dealer@apextactical.com or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:– For use in all sizes of the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 in 9mm/.40S&W/.45ACP– Direct drop-in replacement of factory polymer hinged trigger– Reduces overall trigger travel by approximately 40%– Reduces trigger pull weight by up to 2 lbs. (approximately)– Delivers crisp trigger break– Smooths uptake and reset– Reduces trigger over-travel– Shortens reset length– Center mounted pivoting safety maintains factory safety values– Easy to install (Apex installation videos on YouTube)– Apex Part #: 100-167– MSRP: $164.95