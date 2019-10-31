Taurus adds a new model to its popular 1911 Commander series with the introduction of the 1911 Commander 9mm Luger.

Built with the same key specifications and dimensions as the original 1911 Commander .45 ACP, the new model is chambered for 9mm Luger and offers additional capacity at nine rounds.

Since its introduction, the 1911 Commander has served as a reliable defensive handgun for shooters who favor the robust 1911-style construction, features, and full grip but prefer a shorter profile for daily or concealed carry. The all-steel slide and frame in matte black finish combined with the aggressively checkered grip delivers a substantive feel in the hand and the kind of durability that has made this handgun popular for those who demand dependability and reliability in their home defense or personal carry firearm.

The Single Action Only 1911 Commander provides the familiar hammer-fire design in conjunction with a grip safety, manual safety, and firing pin block. With a barrel length of 4.2 inches, an overall length of eight inches, and an extended beaver tail, the 1911 Commander 9mm Luger is both comfortable to shoot and to carry. Drift-adjustable Novak front and rear sights ensure an optimal sight picture and fine-tune zero for any shooting style.

The new 1911 Commander 9mm Luger is now shipping to authorized dealers and distributors nationwide.

Taurus 1911 Commander 9mm Luger

Item No.: 1-191101COM-9MM

Caliber: 9mm Luger

Capacity: 9 rounds

Finish: matte black

Grip: checkered black

Firing System: hammer

Action Type: SAO

Safety: firing pin block, grip safety, manual safety

Sights Front: Novak drift-adjustable

Sights Rear: Novak drift-adjustable

Slide Material: alloy steel

Slide Finish: matte black

Overall Length: 8.0”

Overall Width: 1.3”

Overall Height: 5.8”

Barrel Length: 4.2”

Weight: 38.08 oz. (unloaded)

Magazines Included: 1

MSRP: $639.45