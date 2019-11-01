Many tactical rifle owners trust the reliability of open sights, but face difficulty in low-light conditions. This problem is solved with the new TRUGLO Tritium Front Sight Post, available for AR-15 and AK front sights.

The Tritium Front Sight Post is a direct-fit replacement for the front sight posts found in conventional tactical rifle setups. This includes AR-15 rifles with the A2-style front sights and AK-series rifles (AK-47, AKM, and AK-74) with standard front sight assemblies. The AK sight post also includes a new windage drum for maximum compatibility. Both models include a combination installation and adjustment tool to replace and zero the sight. Simply use the tool to remove the original sight post (and the windage drum in AK applications), install the new Tritium Front Sight Post, and then adjust for zero.

“Many know and trust TRUGLO tritium night sights on their duty or carry guns,” said Pliny Gale, TRUGLO Product marketing Manager. “We started with our brightest tritium technology to bring that illumination to popular rifle platforms.”

Built on a CNC-machined steel housing that is protected by a nitride Fortress Finish, these front sights are machined and assembled in the USA with Swiss tritium. The tritium capsule is a consistent light source that does not require light exposure to activate and is protected by a 12-year warranty.

PRODUCT FEATURES