Honor Defense is pleased to announce a 15% firearm discount for Active-duty, Retired Military, and Veterans during November.

They can design their own pistol at https://honordefense.com/product/custom-pistol/ and receive a 15% discount by using coupon code: Military15.

The website offers hundreds of variations including cerakoted Slides. Once designed, a Veteran will build the firearm to your specifications and proof test with a +P proof load. Like all Honor Defense pistols, your pistol will be 100% USA, Ambidextrous, and Modular with a Stainless-steel chassis.

“We appreciate military service, our freedoms are the direct result of the sacrifices by our military and their families. It is a privilege to offer a 100% USA pistol at special pricing.” quoted Gary Ramey – President of Honor Defense.

About Honor Defense

Honor Defense pistols are always assembled by Veterans.

Every model is fully ambidextrous, featuring only USA parts, +P-proofed and confirmed more accurate than other major brands by independent tests. They feature a modular stainless-steel chassis with 2 different barrel lengths and 3 grip configurations. Every firearm also comes with a Lifetime Warranty.

Phone: 678-943-8035.