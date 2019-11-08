Mec-Gar USA is proud to announce they have upgraded their 9mm 19 round CZ 75 magazine with their new Drop Protection System(DPS) floorplate. The new floorplate design functions like their current +2 but uses technological designs from the building industry to reduce and redistribute shock when the magazine is dropped on a hard surface during competition or self-defense use. This new technology greatly reduces the chance of damage to the floorplate, or it coming off as it hits the hard surface. Each magazine has Mec-Gar’s proprietary anti-friction coating which makes loading and unloading the magazine easier when shooting which leads to fewer malfunctions.