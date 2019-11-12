They call it a “caliber glutton”, which - if it’s as omnivorous as they say it is - seems apropos.

West Valley City, UT based SilencerCo (@silencerco) has announced the release of the Omega 36M, a modular centerfire rifle suppressor that can be used on handguns, many subguns and PDWs, and even magnum rifles.

9mm to .338 Lapua in both short and long configuration: how's that for versatility?

The Omega 36M is a two-piece modular design with a fully welded core, front and rear. The rear core contains Cobalt 6 and Inconel baffles which provides extreme wear resistance under high heat and heavy fire.

The front core consists of new lightweight 17-4 baffle design to save weight while still providing high wear resistance. The titanium outer tube with lock-ring prevents tube loosening and reduces weight. The 36M is finished with a black Cerakote for a heightened level of durability.

The new can ships with a Charlie ASR mount and is compatible with all SilencerCo Charlie style mounting systems. The updated Charlie front cap allows for tool-less removal and the rear Charlie mounting system provides better mount to suppressor retention. Read more detail and watch videos at SilencerCo Omega 36M.

The Omega 36M will be available in early December.

First-time suppressor buyer? Check out SilencerCo’s SuppressedEd Easyguide.

