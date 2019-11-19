With the success of its P320 version of the Mag-X, Matador Arms has now released versions for CZ-75 and M&P mags. The Mag-X allows the use of pistol magazines in any AR-15 mil-spec lower receiver. No modifications are required to the lower or the magazine, and the Mag-X installs in seconds.

The Mag-X has a built-in magazine release and locks into place with the standard AR-15 catch. It is manufactured from aircraft-grade aluminum and has an anodized finish. The ejector and magazine catch are both steel.

Both new versions are available for purchase immediately and will ship in mid-December.

Mag-X is available for sale in both the United States and Canada. MSRP is $149.99 USD, with a special introductory price of $119.99.