Wild Things Gear “Tactical White Out” Overwhites

Wild Things Tactical garments are designed for military operations, law enforcement, and security details. They’ve just added some new details to the Overwhites jacket and pant, and now they have a helmet cover and pack cover so you and your gear have greater camouflage coverage.

Here’s how Wild Things describes their Overwhites line:

“Overwhites provide valuable protection when the snow flies or when moving into higher altitudes and across snowpack. Primary concerns are light weight, low bulk and ease of donning and doffing. Pack and body coverage are vital. Wild Things has you covered. Traditional overwhites are made of cotton. Heavy. Hold water. Prone to mildew. Our White Out Overwhites do more than just help you blend into the snow. We use a functional and durable 70-denier nylon fabric that is abrasion resistant, blocks the wind and is treated with a durable water resistant finish. We also added a near IR suppressant to provide additional protection.”

Wild Things added a zippered pocket to the collar of the White Out Overwhites jacket so you can easily store it away when you don’t need it. Zippers have also been added under the arms to let out body heat.

Jacket Features

Top has full front zip with storm flap.

Two front side pass through pockets to access internal kit

Stowable, fully adjustable, helmet compatible hood.

Adjustable, elasticized draw cord at waist

The pant legs now have side zippers for easier donning and doffing.

Pant Features

Pants have a stretch waistband, draw cord and 18" ankle zippers for easy donning and doffing over boots.

Grommets at cuffs allow for tie down under boots.

Two front hand, pass through pockets to access under layers

Rear back storage pocket

All zippers covered for added protection and to eliminate straight lines through your camo

For camouflage from head to toe, a White Out helmet cover is now available as well as the new pack covers.

White Out Overwhite Pack Covers features:

Pack Cover comes in three sizes M (3000 in³), L (5000 in³) or XL (7000 in³) to fit most packs

(3000 in³), (5000 in³) or (7000 in³) to fit most packs Adjustable shock cord around the perimeter to ensure a snug, adaptable fit

Full center line zipper to allow full access to pack

4 grosgrain "Logan" loops on the hem to offer additional securing to pack

Bottom grommet drain hole

Find out more at their website: https://www.wildthingsgear.com/

Find them on Facebook and Instagram.