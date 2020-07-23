Our GearScout editor’s top 3 favorite items

Let’s face it, there’s always the latest great version of every single product developed—but I have my staple items that will never change, regardless of upgrade options.

1. GATORZ Magnum Sunglasses

I love the wrap-around aluminum design—great for motorcycle rides and skydiving as well. Plus, they make even a sissy look born-again hard. As long as you don’t lose them, they will last a lifetime of adventures.

Shop for Gatorz Eyewear, $180 and up.

2. RESCO Watches

The perfect watch for any environment. I have dressed it up and gone completely tactical with mine. They take a beating and continue to perform. I have collected watches and RESCO is one of my favorites.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Shop RESCO Watches.

3. KRYPTALL iPhone

If you’re looking for 100% private and secure communication, Kryptall is the only phone that can pull it off. Whether its voice-to-voice or texting, my Kyptall K iPhone protects conversations, locations, and more.

Shop for a KryptAll phone (from $3,500) on their eBay store.

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.