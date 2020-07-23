Our GearScout editor’s top 3 favorite items

GearScout

Let’s face it, there’s always the latest great version of every single product developed—but I have my staple items that will never change, regardless of upgrade options.

1. GATORZ Magnum Sunglasses

I love the wrap-around aluminum design—great for motorcycle rides and skydiving as well. Plus, they make even a sissy look born-again hard. As long as you don’t lose them, they will last a lifetime of adventures.

Shop for Gatorz Eyewear, $180 and up.

2. RESCO Watches

The perfect watch for any environment. I have dressed it up and gone completely tactical with mine. They take a beating and continue to perform. I have collected watches and RESCO is one of my favorites.

Shop RESCO Watches.

3. KRYPTALL iPhone

If you’re looking for 100% private and secure communication, Kryptall is the only phone that can pull it off. Whether its voice-to-voice or texting, my Kyptall K iPhone protects conversations, locations, and more.

Shop for a KryptAll phone (from $3,500) on their eBay store.

Clint Emerson is a retired Navy SEAL, the best-selling author of "100 Deadly Skills," and the founder of Escape the Wolf, which focuses on crisis management for global companies.

