The 5 items you need to survive social unrest

Let’s face it, you can be minding your own business and get caught off-guard at any moment. Currently, we are experiencing increased violence across the country and sustained social unrest. Being prepared can help prevent injury or death when masked maniacs come your way. Just so it’s said, avoid protests and social unrest zones! Generally speaking, always avoid stupid places at stupid times with stupid people.

Here are some items that help deter hostile intent, prevent injury, and fend off pricks trying to turn your good day bad.

BEAR SPRAY

If you find yourself outnumbered and/or surrounded, a can of bear spray will stop them in their tracks. It’s all-natural, sprays 30 feet, and doesn’t require a concealed-carry permit.

Shop Sabre Frontiersman 2-pack, $67.

MOUTHPIECE

I’ve been carrying one for years—it prevents most fights from ever starting. It’s tactical deception: Overtly throw it in your mouth, and your adversary will think you’re fucking crazy and move on to easier prey. And if they do hit you, it’s a shock absorber for your brain.

Shop Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouth Guard, $13.

FIRE EXTINGUISHER

Molotov cocktails are the most popular protest weapon. Quickly putting out a fire can be the difference between life and death. Plus, these are just good to have around regardless of hooligans.

Shop First Alert fire extinguisher, from $28.53.

RUNNING SHOES

You should always wear shoes you can run or fight in—not flip-flops or high heels. Exiting the scene as quickly as possible should always be your first choice.

Salomon Men’s Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes, from $78.

HOODIE AND MASK

Blend in! Keep a set in your car, purse or man bag. Remember, law enforcement will not like your new outfit, so don’t do anything stupid while escaping the protest.

Shop Violent Nomad Core Hoodie, $40.

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.