EVERYDAY CARRY BELTS

The relationship between tools you carry and your waistline is governed by one simple article of clothing, a belt. Until recently, belts were used to hold up your pants or not worn at all. Everyday Carry (EDC) has brought life back to wearing belts again, even if your pants fit just fine. It’s not uncommon for prepared people to have one or more tools in their waist line. Tools like a handgun, fixed blade knife, tourniquet, and other items that increase survivability when a good day goes bad. Your choice of belt is important - it’s the anchor for most waste line tools - providing security and concealment. Here are some belts to get you started.

Check out Dynamis Alliance, Loop Belt, 5.11 Tactical, and Blackside Customs for more information!

Everyday Carry Belt Options A good belt is the glue between your waistline and the things you carry.

What to look for when purchasing a belt for everyday carry items.

1. Ensure its length accounts for the increased circumference of your waist once tools are in place.

2. Ensure the material is sturdy and thick enough for all holster, sheath, and other gear clips.

3. Ensure secure attachment points where the buckle and belt connect.

4. Ensure belt width is shorter than clip length.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

5. Conduct a jump test with all EDC items properly attached before you walk out the door each day.

For more information on products mentioned:

Check out Dynamis Alliance, Loop Belt, 5.11 Tactical, and Blackside Customs for more information!

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.